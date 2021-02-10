SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CMD, BPFH, ALSK, and WDR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by STERIS plc ("STERIS"). Under the terms of the agreement, STERIS will acquire CMD in a cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which CMD shareholders will receive $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 of a STERIS ordinary share for each CMD share, representing implied merger consideration of approximately $78.68 based upon STERIS' February 9, 2021 closing price of $182.77.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by SVB Financial Group ("SIVB"). Under the terms of the agreement, BPFH's shareholders will receive $2.10 in cash and 0.0228 shares of SIVB common stock for each BPFH share, representing implied merger consideration of approximately $13.61 based upon SIVB's February 9, 2021 closing price of $504.95.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by ATN International, Inc. and Freedom 3 Capital, LLC. Under the terms of the agreement, ALSK shareholders will receive $3.40 per share in cash for each share of ALSK common stock.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE: WDR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Macquarie Asset Management. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $25.00 in cash for each share of WDR common stock.

