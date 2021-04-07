SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds COHR, RSVA, DSSI, and GNLN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by II-VI Incorporated ("II-VI"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, COHR shareholders will receive $220.00 in cash and 0.91 shares of II-VI common stock for each COHR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $288.68 based upon II-VI's April 6, 2021 closing price of $75.47. If you own COHR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/cohr/

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: RSVA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Enovix Corporation ("Enovix"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RSVA will combine with Enovix through a reverse merger that will result in Enovix becoming a publicly traded company. If you own RSVA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/rsva

Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSSI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by International Seaways, Inc. ("INSW"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DSSI shareholders will receive 0.55375 shares of INSW common stock for each share of DSSI common stock that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $10.85 based upon INSW's April 6, 2021 closing price of $19.60. If you own DSSI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/dssi/

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) in connection with the company's proposed merger with KushCo Holdings, Inc. ("KushCo"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KushCo's shareholders will receive approximately 0.2546 shares of GNLN Class A common stock for each KushCo share they own. If you own GNLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gnln/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

