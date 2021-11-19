SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CPLG, MNTV, ROG, and KRA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CPLG through a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CPLG shareholders will receive $15.65 per share in cash for each share of CPLG common stock that they hold. If you own CPLG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cplg

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Zendesk, Inc. ("Zendesk"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MNTV shareholders will receive 0.225 shares of Zendesk stock for each MNTV share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $23.43 based upon Zendesk's November 16, 2021 closing price of $104.13. If you own MNTV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mntv

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ROG shareholders will receive $277.00 per share in cash for each share of ROG common stock that they hold. If you own ROG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rog

Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kraton Corporation (NYSE: KRA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DL Chemical Co., Ltd. Under the terms of the merger agreement, KRA shareholders will receive $46.50 per share in cash for each share of KRA common stock that they hold. If you own KRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/kra

