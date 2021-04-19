SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CTB, LEAF, KTYB and RMBL Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE: CTB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ("Goodyear"). Under the terms of the agreement, CTB shareholders will receive $41.75 in cash and 0.907 shares of Goodyear common stock per share of CTB stock, representing implied consideration of $57.83 based upon Goodyear's April 16, 2021 closing price of $17.73. If you own CTB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ctb/

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Leaf Group Ltd. ("LEAF") (NYSE: LEAF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Graham Holdings Company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LEAF shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash for each share of LEAF common stock that they hold. If you own LEAF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/leaf/

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ("Stock Yards"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KTYB shareholders will receive $4.75 in cash and 0.64 shares of Stock Yards common stock for each KTYB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $37.88 based upon Stock Yards' April 16, 2021 closing price of $51.77. If you own KTYB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ktyb/

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) in connection with the company's acquisition of privately-held RideNow Powersports ("RideNow"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, RMBL will combine with up to 46 entities operating under the RideNow brand for a total consideration of up to $575.4 million, consisting of $400.4 million of cash and approximately 5.8 million shares of RMBL class B stock. If you own RMBL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/rmbl/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

