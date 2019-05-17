SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CTRL and IMI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Control4 Corporation

WeissLaw LLP is concerned with possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the Board of Control4 Corporation in connection with the proposed merger of the Company with SnapAV. CTRL shareholders will be entitled to receive $23.91 in cash for each share they own. If you are a CTRL shareholder and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please visit: https://weisslawllp.com/control4-corporation/

Intermolecular, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is concerned with possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the Board of Intermolecular, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Merck KGaA. IMI shareholders will receive $1.20 per share in cash. If you are an IMI shareholder and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please visit: https://weisslawllp.com/intermolecular-inc/

If you own any shares in the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

