SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds DVCR, XENT, STRF, and IEC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC: DVCR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc. (OTC: DVCR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DAC Acquisition LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $10.10 per share in cash for each share of DVCR common stock that they hold. If you own DVCR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dvcr

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ: XENT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Medtronic plc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $28.25 per share in cash for each share of XENT common stock that they hold. If you own XENT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/xent

Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (OTC: STFR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (OTC: STFR) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Independence Realty Trust, Inc. ("IRT"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, each STFR common share will be converted into 0.905 shares of newly issued IRT common stock. If you own STFR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stfr

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ: IEC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Creation Technologies Inc. via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, IEC shareholders will receive $15.35 per share in cash for each share of IEC they hold. If you own IEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/iec

