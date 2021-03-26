SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ENBL, ALXN, KTYB, and MDCA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Energy Transfer LP ("ET"). Under the terms of the agreement, ENBL unitholders will receive 0.8595 ET units for each ENBL unit that they own. If you own ENBL units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/enbl/

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca"). Under the terms of the agreement, ALXN shareholders will receive $60.00 and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares ("ADS") (each ADS representing one-half of one ordinary share of AstraZeneca) for each share of ALXN they hold. If you own ALXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/alxn/

Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Kentucky Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: KTYB) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. ("Stock Yards"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, KTYB shareholders will receive $4.75 in cash and 0.64 shares of Stock Yards common stock for each KTYB share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $37.11 based upon Stock Yards' March 25, 2021 closing price of $50.56. If you own KTYB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/ktyb/

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Stagwell Media LP. Under the terms of the agreement, MDCA's shareholders will receive just 26% of the common equity of the post-transaction entity. If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/mdca/

