SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds GFN, ORBC, SLGG and ATH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ: GFN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI). The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer pursuant to which the company's shareholders will receive $19.00 in cash for each share of GFN common stock that they hold. If you own GFN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gfn/

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by GI Partners. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ORBC shareholders will receive $11.50 in cash for each share of ORBC common stock that they hold. If you own ORBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/orbc/

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) in connection with the company's acquisition of privately-held Mobcrush Streaming, Inc. ("Mobcrush"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, current holders of Mobcrush common and preferred stock will receive 0.528 shares of the company's common stock for each share of Mobcrush that they hold, which will result in SLGG issuing approximately 12.5 million new shares to current Mobcrush stockholders. If you own SLGG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://weisslawllp.com/slgg/

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE: ATH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Apollo Global Management, Inc. ("Apollo"). Under the terms of the agreement, ATH shareholders will receive 1.149 shares of Apollo common stock for each ATH share they own, representing implied consideration of $60.56 based upon Apollo's April 22, 2021 closing price of $52.71. If you own ATH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ath/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

