SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds INAQ, IPV, GIK, and APXT Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of INSU Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ: INAQ) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Metromile, Inc. ("Metromile"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, INAQ will acquire Metromile through a reverse merger that will result in Metromile becoming a publicly traded company. If you own INAQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/inaq/

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: IPV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held Aeva Inc. ("Aeva"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IPV will acquire Aeva through a reverse merger that will result in Aeva becoming a publicly traded company. If you own IPV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/ipv/

GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held Lightning eMotors. Under the terms of the merger agreement, GIK will acquire Lightning eMotors through a reverse merger that will result in Lightning eMotors becoming a publicly traded company. If you own GIK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gik/

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: APXT) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately held AvePoint Inc. ("AvePoint"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, APXT will acquire AvePoint through a reverse merger that will result in AvePoint becoming a publicly traded company. If you own APXT shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/apxt/

