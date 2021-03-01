SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds IPHI, OBLN, IACA, and TPGY Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Under the terms of the agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/iphi/

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. ("ReShape"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ReShape will acquire OBLN in an all-stock transaction, pursuant to which OBLN will be renamed ReShape Lifesciences Inc. If you own OBLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/obln/

ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ION Acquisition Corp. 1 Ltd. (NYSE: IACA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Taboola.com Ltd. ("Taboola"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IACA will acquire Taboola through a reverse merger that will result in Taboola becoming a public company traded on the NYSE. If you own IACA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/iaca/

TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TPG Pace Beneficial Finance Corp. (NYSE: TPGY) in connection with the company's proposed merger with EV Charged B.V. ("EVBox"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TPGY will acquire EVBox through a reverse merger, with EVBox surviving as the new publicly-traded company. If you own TPGY shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tpgy/

