SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds IPHI, WPX, VRTU, and SBPH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inphi Corporation (NASDAQ: IPHI) in connection with the company's proposed mixed cash-and-stock merger with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ("MRVL") (NASDAQ: MRVL). Under the terms of the merger agreement, IPHI shareholders will receive $66.00 in cash and 2.323 shares of the newly-combined company for each IPHI share that they own. If you own IPHI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/iphi/

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Devon Energy Corporation ("DVN"). Under the terms of the agreement, WPX shareholders will receive 0.5165 shares of DVN for each share of WPX common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $5.19 based upon DVN's November 5, 2020 closing price of $10.05. If you own WPX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wpx/

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ: VRTU) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Baring Private Equity Asia. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VRTU shareholders will receive $51.35 for each share of VRTU common stock they own. If you own VRTU shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/virtusa-corporation/

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBPH) in connection with SBPH's merger and exchange agreement with F-star Therapeutics Limited ("F-star"). Under the terms of the agreement, SBPH will acquire the issued capital of F-star and each ordinary share of F-star in exchange for SBPH shares. At closing, F-star will become a publicly-listed company, with F-star holders owning 61.2% of the combined company and SBPH stockholders owning just 38.8%. If you own SBPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/sbph/

