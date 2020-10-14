SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds JCAP, SCBH, and MR Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) - URGENT- SHAREHOLDER VOTE OCTOBER 26, 2020

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, holders of JCAP's common stock will receive $17.30 in cash for each share that they own, while holders of JCAP's Series B Preferred stock will receive $25.00 in cash for each Series B Preferred share, nearly $8.00 per share more than common shareholders. If you own JCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/jernigan-capital-inc/

Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCPK: SCBH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Seacoast Commerce Banc Holdings (OTCPK: SCBH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Enterprise Financial Services Corp ("Enterprise Financial"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SCBH shareholders will receive 0.5061 shares of Enterprise Financial common stock for each SCBH share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $14.94 based upon Enterprise Financial's October 13, 2020 closing price of $29.52. If you own SCBH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/seacoast-commerce-banc-holdings-inc/

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Southwestern Energy Company ("SWN"). Under the terms of the agreement, MR shareholders will receive 1.8656 shares of SWN for each share of MR common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $5.24 based upon SWN's October 13, 2020 closing price of $2.81. If you own MR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/montage-resources-corporation/

