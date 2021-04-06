SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds JCS, RBC, and CUB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Pineapple Energy, LLC ("Pineapple"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, JCS and Pineapple will combine through a reverse merger that will result in the combined company continuing to trade on the NASDAQ. JCS shareholders are expected to hold approximately 37% of the combined entity. If you own JCS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/jcs/

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Rexnord Corporation's ("Rexnord") process & motion control business ("PMC Business"). Under the terms of agreement, Rexnord will separate its PMC Business by way of a tax-free spin-off to Rexnord shareholders and then immediately combine it with RBC in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction. RBC shareholders will own 61.4% and Rexnord will own 38.6% of the combined entity. If you own RBC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/rbc/

Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation, an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $70.00 in cash for each share of CUB common stock that they hold. If you own CUB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/cub/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

