SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds LMNX, CADE, NUAN, and MFNC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Italian diagnostics group DiaSorin S.p.A. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive only $37.00 per share in cash for each share of Luminex common stock that they hold. If you own LMNX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/lmnx/

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE: CADE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cadence Bancorporation ("Cadence") (NYSE: CADE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BancorpSouth Bank ("BXS"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cadence shareholders will receive 0.70 shares of BXS common stock for each Cadence share that they own, representing implied consideration of $21.81 based upon BXS' April 16, 2021 closing price of $31.16. BXS shareholders will own approximately 55% and Cadence shareholders will own approximately 45% of the combined entity. If you own CADE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cade/

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Nuance Communications, Inc. ("Nuance") (NASDAQ: NUAN) in connection with the proposed merger acquisition of the company by Microsoft Corporation ("Microsoft"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive only $56.00 per share in cash for each share of Nuance common stock that they hold. If you own NUAN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/nuan/

Mackinac Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: MFNC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Mackinac Financial Corporation ("Mackinac") (NASDAQ: MFNC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. ("Nicolet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Mackinac shareholders will receive $4.64 in cash and 0.22 shares of Nicolet common stock for each Mackinac share that they own, representing implied consideration of $21.78 based upon Nicolet's April 16, 2021 closing price of $77.93. If you own MFNC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mfnc/

