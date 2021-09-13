SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds LONE, CVA, VNE, and ICBK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTC: LONE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTC: LONE) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Penn Virginia Corporation ("Penn"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, LONE shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn stock for each LONE share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $10.31 based upon Penn's September 10, 2021 closing price of $20.22. If you own LONE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lone

Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE: CVA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by EQT Infrastructure. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $20.25 per share in cash for each share of CVA common stock that they hold. If you own CVA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cva

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Magna International Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $31.25 per share in cash for each share of VNE common stock that they hold. If you own VNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vne

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. ("Nicolet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, ICBK shareholders will elect to receive either $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock for each share of ICBK common stock that they hold, subject to proration. If you own ICBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/icbk

