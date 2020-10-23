SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds MNCL, HCAC, and TRNE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MNCL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MNCL) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held aviation aftermarket and services company AerSale Corp. ("AerSale"). The proposed transaction has an implied enterprise value of approximately $430 million and will result in the newly-combined entity being renamed AerSale Corporation and trading publicly on the Nasdaq Stock Market. If you own MNCL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/monocle-acquisition-corp/

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC) in connection with HCAC's proposed merger with privately-held Canoo Holdings Ltd. ("Canoo"). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, HCAC will acquire Canoo through a reverse merger that will result in Canoo becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.4 billion and will result in HCAC's existing stockholders owning just 15.3% of the newly-combined company. If you own HCAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/hennessy-capital-acquisition-corp-iv/

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held tech manufacturing company Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TRNE will acquire Desktop Metal through a reverse merger that will result in Desktop Metal becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.5 billion, and will result in current TRNE shareholders owning only 33% of the newly-combined company, leaving the majority stake to Desktop Metal's existing shareholders. If you own TRNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/trine-acquisition-corp/

