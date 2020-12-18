SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NGA, FIII, and SNSS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NGA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with The Lion Electric Co. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NGA will acquire Lion Electric Co. through a reverse merger that will result in Lion Electric Co. becoming a publicly-traded company. If you own NGA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/nga/

Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Forum Merger III Corporation (NASDAQ: FIII) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Electric Last Mile, Inc. ("ELMI"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FIII will acquire ELMI through a reverse merger that will result in ELMI becoming a publicly-traded company. If you own FIII shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/fiii/

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viracta") Under the terms of the merger agreement, SNSS and Viracta will combine, resulting in current Viracta stockholders owning 86% of the post-close company and leaving only 14% of the surviving entity to current SNSS stockholders. If you own SNSS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/snss/

