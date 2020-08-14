SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NGHC and MXIM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

National General Holdings Corp.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of National General Holdings Corp. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Allstate Corporation. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, NGHC shareholders will be entitled to receive $32.00 in cash and an anticipated pre-closing dividend of $2.50 for each NGHC common share that they hold. If you own NGHC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/national-general-holdings-corp/

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Analog Devices, Inc. ("ADI"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, MXIM shareholders will be entitled to receive 0.63 shares of ADI common stock for each MXIM share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $74.41 based upon ADI's August 13, 2020 closing price of $118.11. If you own MXIM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/maxim-integrated-products-inc/

