SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NLOK, VEI, HFC, and TGRF Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition of Avast Plc. Subject to the elections made by Avast shareholders, Avast shareholders will own between approximately 14% and 26% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you own NLOK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nlok

Vine Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VEI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vine Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VEI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Vine shareholders will receive $1.20 in cash and 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake for each Vine share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $14.82 based upon Chesapeake's August 17, 2021 closing price of $54.77. If you own VEI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vei

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Sinclair Oil Corporation and Sinclair Transportation Company ("Sinclair"). At the closing of the merger, existing shares of HollyFrontier will automatically convert on a one-for-one basis into shares of common stock of a new parent company, named "HF Sinclair Corporation", and HF Sinclair will issue approximately 60.2 million shares of common stock to Sinclair. If you own HFC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hfc

TGR Financial, Inc. (OTC: TGRF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TGR Financial, Inc. (OTC: TGRF) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by First Foundation Inc. ("First Foundation"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial's shareholders will receive 0.6068 of a share of First Foundation for each TGR Financial share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $14.58 based upon First Foundation's August 17, 2021 closing price of $24.02. If you own TGRF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tgr-financial-inc

