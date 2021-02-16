SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds NTWN, COHR, MGLN, and SMTX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Newtown Lane Marketing, Inc. (OTC: NTWN) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with Appgate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NTWN will acquire Appgate through a reverse merger that will result in Appgate becoming a publicly traded company. If you own NTWN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/ntwn/

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Lumentum will acquire COHR in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction, pursuant to which COHR shareholders will receive $100.00 in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each COHR share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $211.34 based upon Lumentum's February 12, 2021 closing price of $93.95. If you own COHR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/cohr/

Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Centene Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of MGLN common stock that they own. If you own MGLN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mgln/

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $6.044 in cash for each share of SMTX common stock that they own. If you own SMTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/smtx/

