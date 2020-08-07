SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OTEL and DCOM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected].com

Otelco, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Otelco, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Oak Hill Capital. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, OTEL shareholders will receive a mere $11.75 in cash for each share of OTEL common stock they own, an amount below OTEL's pre-announcement closing price. If you own OTEL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/otelco-inc/

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCOM) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Bridge Bancorp, Inc. ("BDGE"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, DCOM shareholders will receive 0.6480 shares of BDGE common stock for each share of DCOM that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $12.85 based upon BDGE's August 6, 2020 closing price of $19.83. If you own DCOM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/dime-community-bancshares-inc/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

