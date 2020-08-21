SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds OTEL and MJCO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Oak Hill Capital Management, LLC. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, OTEL shareholders will receive a mere $11.75 in cash for each share of OTEL common stock they own, an amount below OTEL's pre-announcement closing price. If you own OTEL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/otelco-inc/

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MJCO shareholders will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of MJCO common stock that they own. If you own MJCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/majesco/

