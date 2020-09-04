SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds PTI and TRNE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. ("Yumanity"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, which is structured as a reverse merger, PTI will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of PTI common stock. At close of the transaction, PTI will cease to exist and the newly combined entity will operate under the Yumanity name. Following consummation, existing PTI shareholders will own a meager 32.5% of the new entity, with Yumanity shareholders retaining a 67.5% stake in the combined company. If you own PTI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc/

Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trine Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TRNE) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held company, Desktop Metal, Inc. ("Desktop Metal"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TRNE will acquire Desktop Metal through a reverse merger that will result in Desktop Metal becoming a publicly-listed company. The deal has a pro forma equity value of approximately $2.5 billion. At closing, current TRNE shareholders (other than the founder) and new PIPE investors will own a meager 33% of the combined company, leaving the majority stake to Desktop Metal's existing shareholders. If you own TRNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/trine-acquisition-corp/

