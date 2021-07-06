SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds QADA; QADB, SNR, RAVN, and SHSP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA; QADB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA; QADB) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $87.50 per share in cash for each share of QAD common stock that they hold. If you own QADA-QADB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/qada-qadb

New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Ventas, Inc ("Ventas"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SNR shareholders will receive 0.1561 shares of Ventas stock for each SNR share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.94 based upon Ventas's July 2, 2021 closing price of $57.27. If you own SNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/snr

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by CNH Industrial N.V. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $58.00 per share in cash for each share of RAVN common stock that they hold. If you own RAVN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/ravn

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $17.10 per share in cash for each share of SHSP common stock that they hold. If you own SHSP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/shsp

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

