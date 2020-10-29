SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RESI, SFBK, WPX, and PE Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Front Yard Residential Corporation (NYSE: RESI) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a partnership led by Pretium Partners, LLC and Ares Management Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, RESI shareholders will receive $13.50 per share in cash. If you own RESI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/resi/

SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of SFB Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: SFBK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of SFBK by Community First Bancorporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SFBK shareholders will receive $33.00 in cash for each SFBK share that they own. If you own SFBK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/sfbk/

WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE: WPX) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Devon Energy Corporation ("DVN"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, WPX shareholders will receive 0.5165 shares of DVN for each share of WPX common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $4.18 based upon DVN's October 28, 2020 closing price of $8.10. If you own WPX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/wpx/

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE: PE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pioneer Natural Resources Company ("Pioneer Natural"). Under the terms of the agreement, PE stockholders will receive 0.1252 shares of Pioneer Natural common stock for each share of PE common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $10.06 based upon Pioneer Natural's October 28, 2020 closing price of $80.33. If you own PE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/pe

