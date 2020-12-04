SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ROCH, TOTA, and DMYD Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ: ROCH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (NASDAQ: ROCH) in connection with the Company's proposed merger with PureCycle Technologies LLC ("PureCycle"), a privately-held plastics recycling company. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ROCH will acquire PureCycle through a reverse merger that will result in PureCycle becoming a public company traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the new ticker symbol "PCT." The transaction has an implied enterprise value of approximately $826 million. If you own ROCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/roch/

Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Tottenham Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ: TOTA) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. ("Clene"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TOTA will acquire Clene through a reverse merger that will result in Clene becoming a public company listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The proposed transaction values Clene at $542.5 million. If you own TOTA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/tottenham-acquisition-i-limited/

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE: DMYD) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Genius Sports Group Limited ("GSG"). Under the terms of the agreement, DMYD will acquire GSG through a reverse merger that will result in GSG becoming a public company. If you own DMYD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/dmyd/

