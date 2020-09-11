SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds RST and BMCH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





















Rosetta Stone Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rosetta Stone Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Cambium Learning Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, which is structured as a tender offer, RST shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash for each share of RST common stock that they own. If you own RST shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/rosetta-stone-inc/

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Builders FirstSource, Inc. ("BLDR"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BMCH shareholders will receive 1.3125 BLDR shares for each share of BMCH common stock they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $41.87 based upon BLDR's September 11, 2020 closing price of $31.22. At closing, current BMCH shareholders will only own a 43% stake in the new entity. If you own BMCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/bmc-stock-holdings-inc/

