SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SFS, HOFD, and AQ Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Smart & Final Stores, Inc.

WeissLaw LLP is concerned with possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the Board of Smart & Final Stores, Inc. in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by funds managed by Apollo Global Management affiliates. SFS shareholders would receive $6.50 in cash for each share they own. If you own SFS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please visit: http://www.weisslawllp.com/smart-final-stores/

HomeFed Corporation

WeissLaw LLP is concerned with possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the Board of HomeFed Corporation in relation to the proposed acquisition of the Company by Jefferies Financial Group. HOFD shareholders will be entitled to receive either $38.00 in cash, or 2.00 JEF shares subject to a downward adjustment. If you own HOFD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please visit: https://weisslawllp.com/homefed-corporation/

Aquantia Corporation

WeissLaw LLP is concerned with possible breaches of fiduciary duties by the Board of Aquantia Corporation in relation to the proposed sale of the Company to Marvell Technology. AQ shareholders will receive $13.00 for each share they own. If you own AQ shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please visit: https://weisslawllp.com/aquantia-corporation/

If you own any shares in the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

