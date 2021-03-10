SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds SPWH, ENBL, EGOV, and GWPH Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a consortium led by Great American Outdoors Group, the parent company of Bass Pro Shops, Cabela's, White River Marine Group and a collection of nature-based resorts. Under the terms of the merger agreement, SPWH shareholders will receive $18.00 in cash for each SPWH share that they own. If you own SPWH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/spwh/

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) in connection with the company's proposed combination with Energy Transfer LP ("ET"). Under the terms of agreement, ENBL unitholders will receive 0.8595 ET units for each ENBL unit that they own. If you own TPCO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/enbl/

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Tyler Technologies Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash for each share of EGOV common stock that they hold. If you own EGOV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/egov/

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company ("Jazz"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Jazz will acquire GWPH in a mixed cash-and-stock transaction for $220.00 per American Depositary Share ("ADS"), in the form of $200.00 in cash and $20.00 in Jazz ordinary shares. If you own GWPH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/gwph/

