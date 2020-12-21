SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TCF and ALXN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TCF) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ("Huntington"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, TCF shareholders will receive 3.0028 shares of Huntington common stock for each share of TCF that they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $37.20 based upon Huntington's December 18, 2020 closing price of $12.39. If you own TCF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/tcf/

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $60.00 per share in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") (each ADS representing one-half of one ordinary share of AstraZeneca, as evidenced by American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs")) for each share of Alexion common stock that they hold. Based on AstraZeneca's reference average ADR price of $54.14, this implies total consideration to Alexion shareholders of $175 per share. If you own ALXN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/alxn/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

