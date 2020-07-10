SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds TORC and GCAP Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with privately-held biopharmaceutical company Adicet Bio, Inc. ("Adicet"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Adicet will merge with a wholly-owned subsidiary of TORC in an all-stock transaction, with the equityholders of Adicet becoming owners of 75% of the outstanding common stock of TORC upon the close of the merger. The remaining 25% of the combined surviving company will be owned by former TORC shareholders. If you own TORC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/restorbio-inc/

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GCAP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by INTL FCStone Inc. ("INTL"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GCAP shareholders will receive a mere $6.00 per share in cash for each share of GCAP common stock that they own. If you own GCAP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/gain-capital-holdings-inc/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

