SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VNE, ACBI, NWHM, and FVCB Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Magna International Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $31.25 per share in cash for each share of VNE common stock that they hold. If you own VNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vne

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACBI) in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by SouthState Corporation ("SouthState"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive 0.36 shares of South State common stock for each ACBI share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $25.41 based upon SouthState's July 29, 2021 closing price of $70.59. If you own ACBI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/acbi

The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE: NWHM) in connection with the company's proposed merger with funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. The transaction is structured as an all-cash tender offer in which the company's shareholders will receive $9.00 per share in cash for each share of NWHM common stock that they hold. If you own NWHM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nwhm

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) in connection with the company's proposed merger with Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. ("Blue Ridge"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, FVCB shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge stock for each FVCB share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $19.82 based upon Blue Ridge's July 29, 2021 closing price of $17.25. If you own FVCB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fvcb

