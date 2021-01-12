SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds WTRE, TNAV, RNET and NK Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: WTRE) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Arch Capital Group Ltd. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will be entitled to receive $31.10 in cash for each WTRE share that they hold. If you own WTRE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/news/wtre/

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) in connection with the proposed interested-party acquisition of the company by V99, Inc., a corporation led by TNAV's President and CEO HP Jin. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, TNAV shareholders will receive $4.80 per share in cash for each share of TNAV that they hold, which appears to significantly undervalue TNAV especially in light of the conflicts inherent in the transaction. If you own TNAV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/tnav/

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) in connection with RNET's merger with Viasat, Inc. ("Viasat"). Under the terms of the agreement, RNET shareholders will receive 0.1845 shares of Viasat stock per RNET share they hold, representing an implied value to each RNET shareholder of $6.30 per share based on Viasat's January 11, 2021 closing stock price of $34.14. If you own RNET shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/RNET/

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) in connection with NK's merger with privately-held ImmunityBio, a late stage immunotherapy company. Under the terms of the agreement, NK will acquire ImmunityBio through a reverse merger pursuant to which, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NK for each share of ImmunityBio owned. If you own NK shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/NK/

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP

Related Links

http://weisslawllp.com

