Shareholder Class Action Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing Of Class Action Lawsuits Against The Following Companies; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of shareholder class action lawsuits against the following companies:

FGL Holdings (NYSE: FG)

A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of FGL Holdings shareholders alleging that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement in recommending that FGL Holdings shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of FGL Holdings to Fidelity National Financial, Inc. According to the complaint, the registration statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning, among other things, FGL Holding's financial projections, analyses performed by FGL Holding's financial advisor, potential conflicts of interest involving FGL's financial and transaction advisors, and the sales process leading up to the proposed transaction.

If you would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/fgl-holdings-fg-stock-merger-fidelity-national/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge , at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI)

A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Mobile Mini shareholders alleging that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement in recommending that Mobile Mini shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of Mobile Mini to WillScot Corporation. According to the complaint, the registration statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning, among other things, Mobile Mini's, WillScot's and the combined company's financial projections, and analyses performed by Mobile Mini's financial advisors.

If you would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mobile-mini-inc-mini-stock-merger-willscot-corporation/ or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge , at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB)

A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Opus Bank shareholders alleging that Defendants issued a materially misleading registration statement in recommending that Opus Bank shareholders vote in favor of the proposed sale of Opus Bank to Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. According to the complaint, the registration statement contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning, among other things, Opus Bank's and Pacific Premier's financial projections, analyses performed by Opus Bank's financial advisor, and the sales process leading up to the proposed transaction.

If you would like to join the action or discuss your legal rights and options, please visit https://halpersadeh.com/actions/opus-bank-opb-stock-merger-pacific-premier/ contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper, free of charge , at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The class actions seek damages and/or equitable relief on behalf of shareholders under the federal securities laws.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTIONS. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE OR YOU MAY REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

