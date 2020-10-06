SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - MYOK, EIDX, PTI, GLIBA

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

MyoKardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYOK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for $225.50 per share in cash. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/myokardia-inc-myok-stock-merger-bristol-myers/.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: EIDX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. Under the merger agreement, Eidos stockholders will receive either 1.85 shares of BridgeBio common stock or $73.26 in cash for each share of Eidos common stock owned. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/eidos-therapeutics-inc-eidx-stock-merger-bridgebio/.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Yumanity Therapeutics. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Proteostasis will acquire all outstanding shares of Yumanity in exchange for newly-issued shares of Proteostasis common stock, with existing Proteostasis shareholders expected to own approximately 32.5% of the combined company. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/proteostasis-therapeutics-inc-pti-yumanity-stock-merger/.

GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLIBA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Liberty Broadband Corporation. Visit our website to learn more and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/gci-liberty-inc-gliba-stock-merger-liberty-broadband-technologies/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP