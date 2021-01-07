SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CHNG, BPFH, RP, MDCA, NK; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Optum, a company that is part of UnitedHealth Group. Under the merger agreement, Change Healthcare shareholders will receive $25.75 per share in cash. If you are a Change Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPFH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SVB Financial Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Boston Private shareholders will receive 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each share of Boston Private they own. If you are a Boston Private shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 in cash per share. If you are a RealPage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Stagwell Media LP. Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of the combined company after closing. If you are an MDC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ImmunityBio. Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. If you are an ImmunityBio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

