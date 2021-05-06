SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MDP, CHMA, EBSB, RMRM; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its spin-off of its National Media Group portfolio and simultaneous sale of its Local Media Group assets to Gray Television for $2.7 billion in cash. Under the terms of the transaction, Meredith's National Media Group portfolio will be spun out to shareholders as a standalone publicly traded company, with shareholders receiving approximately $14.50 in cash per share and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close Meredith. If you are a Meredith shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amryt Pharma plc. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares, each representing five Amryt ordinary shares. If you are a Chiasma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBSB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Independent Bank Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, Meridian Bancorp stockholders will receive 0.2750 of a share of Independent Bank common stock for each share of Meridian Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Meridian Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

RMR Mortgage Trust concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Tremont Mortgage Trust. RMR Mortgage is expected to issue common stock in connection with the merger. If you are an RMR Mortgage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

