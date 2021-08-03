SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TGRF, SYKE, CMO, MNR, MMAC; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

TGR Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: TGRF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Foundation Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial shareholders will receive 0.6068 shares of First Foundation common stock for each share of TGR Financial common stock or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock. Upon closing, TGR Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 20.2% of the outstanding shares of First Foundation's common stock. If you are a TGR Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sitel Group for $54.00 per share. If you are a Sykes shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE: CMO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Benefit Street Partners Realty Trust, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Capstead common stockholders will receive a cash payment equal to a 15.75% premium to Capstead's diluted book value per share and shares of Benefit Street Partners common stock calculated on an adjusted "book-for-book" basis. The book values for Capstead and Benefit Street Partners used to calculate the cash consideration and exchange ratio will be set on a date prior to the closing of the transaction. If you are a Capstead shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Equity Commonwealth. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Monmouth shareholders will receive 0.67 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock for each Monmouth share they own. If you are a Monmouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP for $27.77 per share in cash. If you are an MMA Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

