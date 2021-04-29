SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - VMAC, GWAC, NSH, NHIC, TWND

NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Anghami Inc. If you are a Vistas Media shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GWAC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc. If you are a Good Works shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NavSight Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NSH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Spire Global, Inc. Spire's existing stockholders will hold approximately 67% of the fully diluted shares of common stock immediately following the closing of the business combination, assuming no redemptions by NavSight's existing public stockholders. If you are a NavSight shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: NHIC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Evolv Technology. Assuming no trust account redemptions by NewHold Investment's public stockholders, Evolv's existing stockholders will own approximately 72% of the fully diluted shares of common stock of the combined company immediately following the closing of the business combination. If you are a NewHold Investment shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: TWND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with QOMPLX. If you are a Tailwind Acquisition shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:

Halper Sadeh LLP

Daniel Sadeh, Esq.

Zachary Halper, Esq.

(212) 763-0060

[email protected]

[email protected]

https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

Related Links

www.halpersadeh.com

