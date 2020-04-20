SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Mergers; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:

Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ: WMGI)

The investigation concerns whether Wright Medical and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Wright Medical to Stryker Corporation for $30.75 per share. If you are a Wright Medical shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/wright-medical-group-nv-stock-merger-stryker-corporation/.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)

The investigation concerns whether Tetraphase and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Tetraphase to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 0.6303 shares of AcelRx for each share of Tetraphase. If you are a Tetraphase shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc-ttph-stock-merger-acelrx/.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV)

The investigation concerns whether Correvio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Correvio to ADVANZ PHARMA Corp. Limited for $0.42 per share. If you are a Correvio shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/correvio-pharma-corp-corv-stock-merger-advanz/.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI)

The investigation concerns whether Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Opus Bank to Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. If you are a Pacific Premier shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pacific-premier-bancorp-inc-ppbi-stock-merger-opus-bank/.

