SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates WRI, WBT, CHMA, XOG, USCR, ONEM; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kimco Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Weingarten shareholders will receive 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock and $2.89 in cash for each common share they own. Upon closing, Weingarten shareholders are expected to own approximately 29% of the combined company. If you are a Weingarten shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ali Holding S.r.l. for $24.00 per share. If you are a Welbilt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amryt Pharma plc. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares, each representing five Amryt ordinary shares. If you are a Chiasma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Extraction shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek common shares for each share of Extraction common stock owned on the closing date. Upon completion of the transaction, Extraction Oil will own approximately 50% of the combined company, to be named Civitas Resources, Inc. If you are an Extraction Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ: USCR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Vulcan Materials Company for $74.00 per share. If you are a U.S. Concrete shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Iora Health. Under the terms of the merger, 1Life Healthcare will acquire Iora Health in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, 1Life Healthcare shareholders are expected to own approximately 73.25% of the combined company. If you are a 1Life Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

