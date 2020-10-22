SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating the Following Companies; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - PNM, NTN, MR

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE: PNM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Avangrid, Inc. for $50.30 in cash per share. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/pnm-resources-inc-stock-merger-avangrid/.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics LLC. Under the terms of the merger, immediately following the closing, the members of Brooklyn will collectively own 94.08% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company and NTN Buzztime stockholders will collectively own 5.92% of the outstanding common stock of the combined company, which percentages are subject to adjustment. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/ntn-buzztime-inc-stock-merger-brooklyn/.

Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE: MR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Southwestern Energy Company. Visit our website to learn more about your rights and participate in an action: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/montage-resources-corporation-mr-stock-merger-southwestern/.

