SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Gores Holdings IV, Inc. (GHIV) and Encourages GHIV Stockholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Gores Holdings IV, Inc. ("Gores") (NASDAQ: GHIV) (NASDAQ: GHIVU) on behalf of the company's stockholders.

On September 23, 2020, Gores announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with respect to a business combination with United Wholesale Mortgage ("UWM"). According to the announcement, upon completion of the transaction "the current owners of UWM will retain approximately 94% ownership of the combined company."

The investigation seeks to determine whether Gores and the company's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws in connection with Gores' agreement to combine with UWM, and whether Gores stockholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Gores stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at [email protected] or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/gores-holdings-iv-inc/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

