Shareholders Service Group and Portfolio Pathway announce a new partnership to deliver cloud-based portfolio reporting suite

SAN DIEGO and CHICAGO, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders Service Group (SSG) and Portfolio Pathway announce a new partnership that will provide advisors that use the brokerage and custodial services of SSG access to a robust wealth management technology platform and support. As part of this agreement, Portfolio Pathway will offer its cloud-based portfolio management, billing and client-based management tools to the 1,600+ independent RIAs that work with SSG.

"We are very excited to announce this partnership with Portfolio Pathway," said Dan Skiles, President of SSG. "This partnership allows SSG to offer a cloud-based technology platform that provides proven value and performance to the independent RIAs that use our services."

Portfolio Pathway's platform will provide independent RIAs that do business with SSG a complete suite of portfolio reporting tools, billing, document management, client tools and more. Additionally, Portfolio Pathway provides rebalancing and trading through its SMA and UMA capabilities, composite reporting and comprehensive operational workflows.

"We are pleased to begin this partnership with SSG and believe that we can provide simplicity to users necessary in this complex world of RIA fintech, without sacrificing a rich feature set," said Dave Miller, CEO of Portfolio Pathway. "Our platform offers a modern and comprehensive suite of tools specifically designed to help advisors grow their business with accessible solutions and support to give them the competitive edge."

About Shareholder Services Group

Shareholders Service Group (SSG), www.ssginstitutional.com, provides brokerage and custodial services exclusively for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). SSG provides a full range of brokerage and back office service and support with a robust technology platform, access to a full suite of investment vehicles, and a highly experienced service team that only serves independent RIAs. The company was founded in 2002, and currently serves approximately 1,600 advisory firms throughout the country. The management team began serving independent RIAs in the 1980s.

For more information on Shareholders Service Group, please visit www.ssginstitutional.com.

About Portfolio Pathway

Portfolio Pathway is a cloud-based wealth management platform, empowering financial advisors, wealth managers and broker dealers for over a decade. This comprehensive platform offers a modern and simplistic user interface for Portfolio Reporting, Fee Billing, Mobile Client Tools and Rebalancing and Trading solutions.

For more information about Portfolio Pathway, please visit www.portfoliopathway.com, or call 800-970-9080. Follow on Twitter @PortPathway.

