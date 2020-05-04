Shareholders Service Group Partners with AdvisorPeak

SALT LAKE CITY, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders Service Group (SSG) and AdvisorPeak are pleased to announce a new agreement for the benefit of advisors who custody with SSG. Independent registered investment advisors that utilize the brokerage and custodial services of SSG now have access to AdvisorPeak's online trading and rebalancing platform at a custom price.

"Advisors working with SSG look to us to provide them with the tools, technology and services they need to continue to efficiently and profitably grow their firms," said Dan Skiles, President of SSG. "Our new relationship with AdvisorPeak fits perfectly with these goals, especially in this business environment where everyone works together to deliver excellent client service and results."

AdvisorPeak's innovative trading and rebalancing platform offers an intuitive user experience that enables advisors to efficiently and accurately execute trades in a tax-efficient manner. The program monitors households and accounts, identifies tax-loss harvesting opportunities, provides real-time analysis, and supports integrations with other industry-leading software providers and custodians.

"We are honored to partner with SSG to make our trading software available to advisors that work with SSG and meet their real-world trading needs amidst extreme market conditions," said Damon Deru, CEO of AdvisorPeak. "AdvisorPeak's innovative solution offers intuitive trading and rebalancing technology that advisors can leverage to better serve their clients and position their practice for scalable growth over the long term. We invite all advisors that work with SSG to attend one of our scheduled webinars to see how AdvisorPeak can streamline their back office."

About AdvisorPeak

Located on the Silicon Slopes of Salt Lake City, Utah, AdvisorPeak, Inc. was founded by former investment advisors and wealth management industry subject matter experts with the vision of bringing innovative software to the financial services industry. Designed to meet the real-world needs that advisors and institutions face, AdvisorPeak is the product of years of in-depth research and development of tax-smart portfolio trading and rebalancing. AdvisorPeak puts enterprise-class portfolio management tools within the reach of all investment professionals. For more information about AdvisorPeak, or to schedule a software demo, please visit www.advisorpeak.com or follow @AdvisorPeak on Twitter.

About Shareholders Service Group

Shareholders Service Group (SSG, , http://www.ssginstitutional.com ) provides brokerage and custodial services exclusively for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). SSG provides a full range of brokerage and back-office service and support with a robust technology platform, access to a full suite of investment vehicles, and a highly experienced service team that only serves independent RIAs. The company was founded in 2002 and currently serves approximately 1,600 advisory firms throughout the country. The management team began serving independent RIAs in the late 1980s.

