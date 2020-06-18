Shares Available In 2020 Triple Crown Contender Max Player

NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Owning a horse on the Triple Crown trail is the dream of many racing enthusiasts, and just days out from the 2020 Belmont Stakes, that dream can become reality.

Racing fans and investors now have the opportunity to purchase a stake in SportBLX Thoroughbreds – a corporation that owns interests in several racehorses, including a 14% stake in the Linda Rice-trained colt lining up in Saturday's Grade 1 Belmont, Max Player.

George Hall – who won the 2011 Belmont with Ruler On Ice – and is the breeder and majority owner of Max Player – is excited to share the son of Honor Code with racing fans.

"To own a share of a horse that's running in the Belmont Stakes, Kentucky Derby, or Preakness – no matter how large or small – is an opportunity we want to bring to everyday racing and sports fans, and that's what we have achieved with Max Player."

"Our aim is to revolutionize fan engagement and the investing landscape across all sports, including horse racing."

While Max Player is part of the racing-focused SportBLX Thoroughbreds corporation, affiliated parent company, SportBLX is a technology platform enabling sports fans and investors to purchase shares in professional sports assets, including revenue-share interests in player earnings and equity interests in teams.

"We are launching in sports such as basketball, baseball, football, and golf, but are also extremely committed to refashioning racehorse ownership and bringing new fans and investors to the Sport of Kings," said SportBLX co-founder, Joseph De Perio.

The term "Max Player" refers to an athlete who receives a maximum contract in the NBA. SportBLX's first basketball athlete is Charlotte Hornets forward and University of Kentucky All-American, P.J. Washington, Jr. Mr. Washington, through SportBLX Thoroughbreds, owns an interest in Max Player. SportBLX looks forward to PJ having a very successful career in the NBA.

Max Player, the equine athlete, won the Grade 3 Withers at his last start, and heads into the Belmont following a 4-month layoff. Max Player will be ridden by jockey Joel Rosario and will start from post 3.

"He is a physically imposing colt who has matured nicely during his break, and it's certainly great to have a fresh horse heading into the Belmont," said trainer Linda Rice.

Fans and investors have until 4 pm on June 20th, to purchase shares in SportBLX Thoroughbreds via the SportBLX website. The offering is open to accredited and non-accredited investors and can be found here.

SOURCE SportBLX