Shares of Black Bear Energy Resources PLC are now trading at JP Jenkins Ltd.

LONDON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JP Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of Black Bear Energy Resources PLC have been admitted onto its share dealing platform.

Black Bear Energy Resources Plc is an oil and gas company with onshore assets in the US. The company is committed to delivering a competitive and sustainable rate of return to shareholders via acquisition and environmentally responsible development of oil and natural gas vital in moving towards US energy independence.

The company's management team consists of highly experienced oil and gas professionals with management, development and operational expertise required to run the business, including significant experience in Michigan and Texas. Additionally, management is hands-on and has been involved in drilling and completing wells in various parts of the US, Australia, Russia and Asia. The company believes there is no substitute for being on the ground and being involved with daily operations.

The company is tech-driven, with environmentally responsible operators and a focus on efficient, low operating expenditures. The company is well-positioned and maintains a straight-forward development plan via targeted and thoughtful acquisition, scalability, and development of carefully selected near production assets.

Anthony Mason, Founder & CEO of Black Bear Eenergy Resources PLC commented: "Society is demanding solutions for energy delivered in new and better ways for a low carbon future. At Black Bear Energy Resources we know the future starts today. The core business of Black Bear Energy Resources is to provide optimal and sustainable rates of return to shareholders by environmentally responsible acquisition and development of oil and natural gas onshore in the USA. Our business is based on short-cycle returns and scalability balanced against longer-term assets. Sustainability, safety, and our commitment to ESG are embedded in all we do. Our value-driven strategy focuses on continuously generating capital efficiencies, low operating costs and state of the art industry leading technology."

J P Jenkins is the oldest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade their shares on a matched bargain basis.

Should shareholders wish to trade their shares they can do so through their stockbroker. The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website (www.jpjenkins.com. For more information please call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937.

Mason Doick, Head of Corporate Development at JP Jenkins said: "We are delighted to welcome Black Bear Energy Resources PLC to our unique share trading platform. Their hands on approach gives us great comfort in their future development and we look forward to working with the company's incredibly experienced team.

