Shares of Convoy Global Holdings Limited are being admitted for trading at J P Jenkins Ltd.

LONDON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- J P Jenkins Ltd. is pleased to announce that shares of Convoy Global Holdings Limited have been admitted onto its share dealing platform.

Convoy Global Holdings Limited ("The Company")

Convoy was established in 1996 and is today the largest independent distribution platform of life insurance and wealth management products in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. The Company has over 2,600 employees and Independent Financial Advisors serving 400,000 customers within the Group with 1,800 financial product offerings.

In May 2021, the Company's Board of Directors decided to admit the Company's shares onto J P Jenkins share trading platform. J P Jenkins has been engaged to facilitate trading via matched bargain facility starting from 24 May 2021 ("Launch Date").

J P Jenkins is the oldest established trading platform in UK for unlisted or unquoted companies which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade their shares on a matched bargain basis.

Shareholders or persons who wish to acquire or dispose of the Ordinary Shares will be able to do so by registering with J P Jenkins via www.jpjenkins.com. All indicative interests will be collected by J P Jenkins, but no transactions of Ordinary Shares will take place until the Launch Date.

The indicative price and transaction history are available on J P Jenkins's website (www.jpjenkins.com). For more information please email [email protected] or call +44 (0) 20 7469 0937.

Veronika Oswald, Director of J P Jenkins said: "Convoy Global Holdings Limited is our first admission of a company based in Hong Kong. We look forward to having one of the largest financial advisory groups in the region trading shares with us and we truly believe in Convoy's transformation and vision of offering their customers all-rounded money management services that help achieve their financial goals."

For further information, please contact:

J P Jenkins Ltd.

Veronika Oswald +44 (0)20 7469 0937 Director





Convoy Global Holdings Limited

Investor Relations

[email protected] +852 4612 5781

SOURCE J P Jenkins Ltd

