Shares Of NBA Players To Be Available On Jock MKT Starting Dec. 22

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jock MKT (Jock Market), the platform that is turning sports into a stock exchange, announced they are adding the National Basketball Association's 72-game regular season starting Dec. 22 to allow fans to invest in shares of NBA players across all 30 teams. The announcement marks the third league within Jock MKT's proprietary algorithm that allows investors to buy and sell shares of NFL, NBA and PGA Tour athletes in real time for real money.

Jock MKT also announced they launched on Android for the first time on Nov. 24. Jock MKT continues to be available on iOS, which launched in Apple's App Store when the PGA Tour returned during the pandemic. The platform is approved in 34 U.S. states.

"We have seen exponential growth in Jock MKT users and investments throughout the NFL and PGA Tour schedule over the last six weeks," said Tyler Carlin, Co-Founder of Jock MKT. "We are thrilled to be adding the NBA's 72 game schedule at a time that will overlap with the NFL's playoffs and more PGA Tour dates."

As an example of Jock MKT's investing power, if a user invested $10 in shares of Dustin Johnson at the WGC–FedEx St. Jude tournament in August and reinvested the compounded winnings at his next eight tournaments, he or she would have netted over $13,000 after his Masters' victory.

Jock MKT's main differentiator is their cash market format. Users can join at any time and for any dollar amount. They can buy and sell shares of NFL, NBA and PGA Tour athletes in real time, cash out early by selling to another user in-game or hold to the end and receive fixed Jock MKT payouts tied to final player rankings and overall fantasy scoring. As of Dec. 1, Jock MKT has processed nearly $2 million dollars in orders of shares.

Jock MKT was co-founded by Tyler Carlin, a 2013 graduate of MIT's Sloan School of Management. The platform raised its first round of funding led by Will Ventures. Will Ventures' Founding Partner and Managing Director is Isaiah Kacyvenski, a retired eight-year NFL veteran with a Harvard MBA. Accomplice founding partner Ryan Moore, an early investor and current board member of DraftKings, is also a stakeholder in Jock MKT.

About Jock MKT

Headquartered in Boston and launched in 2020, Jock MKT (JockMKT.com) is a fantasy gaming platform where users can make real money – every minute, every second, of every game. Inspired by a traditional stock exchange, Jock MKT allows users to buy and sell shares of athletes in real time. Jock MKT was co-founded by Tyler Carlin and investors include Isaiah Kacyvenski, Ryan Moore, Brandon Adams and Alumni Ventures Group. Available in the U.S. in 34 states, Jock MKT offers gaming options for events tied to the NFL, NBA and PGA Tour.

