Sharestates Appoints Rayman Mathoda to Board of Directors

Sharestates CEO Allen Shayanfekr said he's excited to have Ms. Mathoda on the Sharestates board and added, "Her successful track record generating strong growth and capital returns at multiple companies spanning both private and the public markets is what attracted us to Ms. Mathoda. In conjunction with our equity partners on the board of directors from Intercap, we believe her independent insight will be incredibly valuable as we accelerate growth initiatives across our business while continually seeking to exemplify best practices in lending, loan underwriting, and meeting the demands of real estate investors."

Ms. Mathoda's board experience spans the public, private, and non-profit sectors. At Genesis Capital, she developed and executed a national go-to-market strategy that increased originations many-fold in less than three years. She also led the sale of Genesis to Goldman Sachs and was instrumental in converting the non-bank specialty finance firm into a banking regulation-compliant lender. This transaction is recognized as a key milestone that attracted substantial additional institutional capital to the development lending sector. Most recently, Ms. Mathoda served as CEO of Xome where she executed a transformational turnaround while improving annual earnings by $80 million in two years.

"I'm truly excited about returning to the real estate lending space given its pivotal role in helping address the large supply-and-demand gap in housing across America," Ms. Mathoda said. "The Sharestates team has developed an impressive business powered by proprietary data and technology platforms. I look forward to supporting them on their ambitious growth and expansion plans."

Additionally, Ms. Mathoda has served in board positions with Global Property Exchange, the Housing Authority of the City of LA (HACLA), and the LA LGBT Center. She has also served as president of the online real estate auction platform Hudson & Marshall and started her leadership career at McKinsey & Company.

Sharestates is one of the fastest-growing national private lenders focused on non-owner-occupied residential and commercial properties. The company creates customized lending solutions for real estate investors and developers. Sharestates has successfully funded over $3 billion in projects nationwide and has the broadest loan programs available in the market with competitive pricing.

Sharestates funds loans from $100k to $20mm on residential (SFR 1-4), multi-family, mixed-use, and commercial properties. Its loan programs include residential bridge, fix & flip, new construction, portfolio, and rental loans. As a partner to its developers, Sharestates manages the servicing of all loans it originates through successful repayment to ensure the needs of our developers are met throughout the loan lifecycle.

Sharestates was founded by real estate veterans and its success is attributed to a strong leadership team, ease of use, sensible underwriting practices, and our relationship-focused lending strategy. Sharestates partners with direct borrowers and brokers.

Sharestates is one of many related real estate businesses managed by the executive team that exists to accelerate the redevelopment of residential housing. Collectively, the unique capability of each related business allows Sharestates to provide an end-to-end solution for its customers. In doing so, it creates a more positive borrower experience, better controls credit risk, and successfully monitors the loan through its entire lifecycle.

